New-look Paris Fashion Week kicks off with Saint Laurent

A blockbuster show by Saint Laurent dedicated to clothing "as a form of discourse" kicked off a hotly anticipated Paris Fashion Week on Monday that is set to underline the big changes underway at the top of luxury labels.

The Spring-Summer 2026 womenswear week began with France's Victor Weinsanto who sent out drag queen Nicky Doll as a model for his corset-heavy collection inspired by the pomp and style of the Versailles Palace.

Newcomer Belgian designer Julie Kegels had Spanish singer Rosalia on the front row for her early afternoon debut event, where models stepped out of an apartment door and onto a catwalk in the upmarket Passy neighbourhood of the capital.

The day closed with a blockbuster Saint Laurent production on Place du Trocadero, opposite the Eiffel Tower, where models in black leather jackets or bold flowing fabrics walked between flowerbeds of white hydrangeas arranged in the shape of the label's logo.