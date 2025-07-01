Colour and ease lift Paris Men's Fashion Week

Colours ran wild and silhouettes softened at Paris Men's Fashion Week, which ends Sunday, as designers brought a rare breath of fresh air to a gloomy fashion climate.

Despite the heavy news cycle and economic turbulence affecting the luxury sector, this Fashion Week was a "shot of creativity that felt incredibly good", Alice Feillard, men's buying director at Galeries Lafayette, told AFP.

The spring-summer 2026 season "is much more creative than the previous ones, which were a bit duller", said Adrien Communier, the fashion editor at GQ France.

Both experts observed a more relaxed vibe, with Feillard pointing to "good humour" and "optimism", while Communier noted a "lighter mood".