Zurhem's Paris debut: A new dawn for Bangladeshi luxury fashion

“The sun’s daily return always fills me with hope.” This simple yet profound line reminds me of Bangladeshi luxury fashion brand Zurhem’s recent debut in Paris, on the sidelines of Paris Fashion Week. Interestingly, Zurhem’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection was inspired by the sun and aptly named Solaris. Before flying to Paris with his collection, I visited Mehruz Munir, Creative Director of Zurhem, in his studio. Seeing the dresses, I was simply mesmerised.

The sun has long intrigued poets, philosophers, authors, artists, and scientists alike, all of whom have been touched by its invisible warmth—so why not a fashion designer?