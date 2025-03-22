Zurhem's Paris debut: A new dawn for Bangladeshi luxury fashion
“The sun’s daily return always fills me with hope.” This simple yet profound line reminds me of Bangladeshi luxury fashion brand Zurhem’s recent debut in Paris, on the sidelines of Paris Fashion Week. Interestingly, Zurhem’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection was inspired by the sun and aptly named Solaris. Before flying to Paris with his collection, I visited Mehruz Munir, Creative Director of Zurhem, in his studio. Seeing the dresses, I was simply mesmerised.
The sun has long intrigued poets, philosophers, authors, artists, and scientists alike, all of whom have been touched by its invisible warmth—so why not a fashion designer?
A Historic Debut in Paris
Zurhem’s participation in Paris was made possible by an invitation from the House of Vendôme Paris, an organisation that supports young and talented fashion designers worldwide. The curated showcase was set against the breathtaking Chapelle Sainte-Jeanne-d’Arc, a historic chapel whose grandeur provided the perfect backdrop for the Solaris collection. The event was a momentous occasion—not just for Mehruz Munir and Zurhem, but for Bangladesh, as it introduced the country’s luxury craftsmanship to an international audience beyond its well-known reputation for ready-made garments.
Each piece in Solaris was meticulously tailored, embroidered, and crafted by artisans in Bangladesh. And for the first time, those artisans—alongside Mehruz—debuted on one of the world’s most prestigious fashion platforms.
Solaris: A Collection Inspired by the Sun
The collection’s gradient of colors, textures, and embellishments was nothing short of extraordinary. The seamless transition from pristine whites to bold golds, deep greens, and commanding blacks symbolized the sun’s rotation, culminating in darkness—reminding us that even in the blackest night, hope remains.
The show opened with pure white ensembles, evoking serenity and elegance. The first model graced the runway in a long, flowing cape adorned with pearl outlines, setting the tone for the collection’s meticulous craftsmanship. Pearls continued to appear across tailored menswear, adding a touch of delicate grandeur.
Gold was introduced through intricate beading, stones, and sequins, gradually intensifying into fully gold ensembles radiating power and opulence. These striking looks stood out as some of the show’s most defining moments.
Layering played a key role, with coats and parkas draped over tailored suits, and cropped jackets adding a modern edge to structured silhouettes. Green emerged as a pivotal color, with bandhgalas and corsets redefining traditional menswear.
As the show progressed, black took center stage, with dynamic layering and rich fabrics keeping the audience in awe. The grand finale showcased bold creativity, culminating in a heavily beaded jacket encrusted with stones and featuring long, dramatic trains—an unforgettable closing statement.
Zurhem’s distinctive aesthetic and craftsmanship shone in Paris, solidifying the brand’s place on the global stage. While this is just the beginning for Zurhem, the reception Solaris received was both exhilarating and a dream-come-true moment for Mehruz Munir.
An Exclusive Conversation with Mehruz Munir
After the show, I had the opportunity to talk to Mehruz Munir from Dhaka to discuss Solaris, Zurhem’s global ambitions, and the impact of this milestone.
Prothom Alo :
What makes the Solaris collection and Zurhem unique in the global fashion landscape?
What truly set Zurhem apart was the seamless fusion of Western silhouettes with the intricate artistry of South Asian hand embroidery and embellishments. The collection was designed for individuals who want to make an entrance—statement pieces that exude confidence while remaining wearable. This moment was particularly significant because, for the first time, a South Asian voice was present on this platform—not just any, but a designer label from Bangladesh. It was a proud moment to see Zurhem introduce a fresh perspective to global fashion.
Prothom Alo :
Where do you see Zurhem as a brand after this international debut?
My mission now is to push Zurhem further onto the international stage. I want this truly homegrown Bangladeshi brand to be recognized in Paris, London, New York, and Milan. But more importantly, I want Bangladeshi designers to have a seat at the table. The global perception of Bangladesh is often tied to fast fashion and cheap labor. It’s time to change that narrative. There is an entirely different side to Bangladesh—one of craftsmanship, heritage, and luxury—that deserves to be seen.
Prothom Alo :
Who were some of the notable personalities you met at the event?
I lost count of the number of people I met during and after the show! Fashion Week in Paris is buzzing with designers, editors, and stylists moving from one event to another. One of my most exciting encounters was meeting Louis Rubi, one of my favorite designers at the moment. I also met several well-known influencers and stylists from Paris and beyond. The exchange of ideas in these circles is truly inspiring.
Prothom Alo :
Now that the Paris dream is achieved, what’s next for Zurhem?
Paris was a major milestone, but it’s not the final destination. I want Zurhem to have a continuous presence here. I want to return next season and the season after that. I also want to expand into London, a city close to my heart as I studied fashion there. Showcasing Zurhem in London would feel like coming full circle.
Prothom Alo :
How many invitations have you received after the show?
I was fortunate to receive an invitation to the private viewing of Schiaparelli’s latest collection at their atelier. It was an incredible experience—getting an inside look at their craftsmanship and how their iconic pieces come to life. These experiences provide invaluable insights into the world of haute couture.
Prothom Alo :
Do you think Zurhem will be able to showcase at Paris Fashion Week next time?
It’s too early to say for sure, but I certainly hope so! The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and I want to keep building on this momentum.
Prothom Alo :
What do you consider your greatest achievement as a designer?
My greatest achievement isn’t just one moment—it’s the fact that I’ve sustained Zurhem for nearly a decade while staying true to my artistic vision. That’s not easy, especially in Bangladesh, where high fashion is still a relatively new concept. Despite the challenges, my work continues to resonate, which is the most rewarding feeling.
Prothom Alo :
How did people in Paris react to your collection and the fact that it came from Bangladesh?
The response was incredibly positive. Many people were surprised to learn that Zurhem operates out of Bangladesh. They don’t associate the country with high-end fashion, so seeing our work challenges their perceptions. I was told time and again that Zurhem needs a presence in Paris, which is both validating and motivating.
Prothom Alo :
Has this experience changed you?
It has reinforced my belief that homegrown Bangladeshi brands deserve a place on the global stage. Nothing is out of reach. Social media has made the world more connected than ever. If the work is consistently good, doors will open—not just for me, but for any designer, anywhere in the world.
Zurhem’s Paris debut is more than just a milestone; it’s a testament to Bangladesh’s potential in the luxury fashion industry. With Solaris, Mehruz Munir has illuminated a path for Bangladeshi craftsmanship to be seen, appreciated, and celebrated on a global stage. The future for Zurhem—and Bangladeshi luxury fashion—looks brighter than ever.