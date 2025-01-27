'Neo-Dandies', Trump fears at Paris Men's Fashion Week

"There's a desire to return to a form of elegance. Many brands have leaned into the figure of the 'neo-dandy'," Adrien Communier, fashion editor for GQ France, explained to AFP.

"There's a push to recreate the type of man who wants to dress well," he added.

Suits dominated the runway: styled in "mix and match" ensembles with a loose fit at AMI, in velvet at Hermès, inspired by the 1970s at Amiri, and with Latin influences at Willy Chavarria.