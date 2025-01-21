Armani eyes 'beautiful comfort' at Milan fashion week

With soft fabrics, jewelled hues and fluid shapes, Giorgio Armani's men's show in Milan on Monday was an ode to elegance and freedom of movement.

The legendary Italian designer, now 90, presented a fall-winter 2025-26 collection comprising belted baggy trousers and layered loose jackets, knits and scarves.

A seasonal palette of greys and browns was punctuated with sumptuous velvets, wools and silks in ruby red, emerald green and royal blue.

"The catwalk for me is a proposal, my vision of the current moment, which this season is particularly free from constraints and conventions," Armani said.