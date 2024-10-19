Giorgio Armani takes fashionistas 'on a journey' at NY fashion show

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani brought his sleek, silky looks to New York on Thursday night, presenting his spring 2025 collection for his namesake brand as he opened a new building in the city.

The veteran designer, 90, called the line ‘In Viaggio’ (On a Journey), paying tribute to "the city that embodies the collective dream".

He opened the show, held at the Park Avenue Armory, with a female model wearing a short beige jacket and trousers tucked into dark boots, followed by a male model dressed as a porter and carrying suitcases.