Why demand for Rajshahi silk is growing

When visiting Rajshahi, can one really return home without taking some Rajshahi silk as a souvenir? This tradition is nothing new. It is because of this heritage that silk has become a defining feature of the district’s identity.

Rajshahi is known as the ‘Silk Haven’. Its logo features two bright golden silk fabrics flying on either side of a circle, symbolising how the district’s development is centred on silk fabrics and the silk industry. Rajshahi silk has also received GI recognition. In recognition of this heritage, an intercity train running between Rajshahi and Dhaka has been named Silk City Express.

To find out how this traditional industry is faring, I visited the sales outlet of Sapura Silk on 27 September. There, I met college teacher Monika Kabiraj, who had come from Bogura to shop for Puja. Her maternal aunt accompanied her, while her son joined them from Rajshahi University.