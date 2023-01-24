A glamourous Parisian's haute couture wardrobe goes up for auction

A wardrobe owned by a Parisian woman who rubbed elbows with Yves Saint Laurent and other famous French designers is up for online auction at Christie's as Haute Couture week kicks off in Paris.

A friend to Hubert de Givenchy, Karl Lagerfeld and others, the anonymous owner behind the 116-lot auction amassed a collection of haute couture pieces ranging from playful cocktail dresses and classic suit ensembles to elegant evening gowns.