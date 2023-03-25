Designers bring promise and flair to the ramp

Surprises at the opening or closing sessions of any event can make all the difference and fashionistas of the city probably realised this at the Bangladesh Fashion Week-2023 that was held recently.

Despite a delay caused by administrative glitches, Chandana Dewan exceled at the opening presentation on the first night. Flawless needlework and the stylish play of colours added a different dimension to the show.

The most striking feature about the brightly coloured creations was the blending of lighter and darker shades of the same colour. The use of masks added that extra punch to her collection, ‘Mongol Shobhajatra’.

Red and white are an inseparable part of Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the Bangla New Year. She kept the predominance of white in men’s panjabis, cleverly compensating the absence of red with an array of other bright colours. The colours of the masks of ‘Mongol Shobhajatra’ served to ramp up the enchantment on the ramp.

Shaibal Saha's collection, in contrast, was devoid of extravagance yet aesthetic. Curtains fell on the event this year, with him presenting the collection as it was the last show on the second day.

Shaibal aspired to lend uniqueness to pale colours with perfection in design and was absolutely successful in his endeavour. There were two more significant aspects in this collection.