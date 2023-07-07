Fendi takes contemporary haute couture lineup to Palais Brongniart in Paris

They wore the slender, floor-sweeping silhouettes crafted with elaborate draping techniques and no apparent hems - as if the fabric had been snipped clear of any extra weight.

The show opened with a long, nude-toned dress with a full skirt, covering just one shoulder and wrapped tightly around the bust.

Other monochrome looks followed, mostly in dusty pastels or black, worn with chunky heels, curved like cowboy boots, and delicate clutches held close to the chest.