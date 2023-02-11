Young brands in vogue at New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week got underway Friday with several big names absent from the runway but a calendar packed full of young designers and emerging labels -- increasingly the event's trademark.

Rodarte opened the Fall-Winter 2023 parade, one of the few major brands to return this year.

Rodarte, the upscale brand of California sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy, offered a Gothic and mystical show with models parading in black dresses with flared sleeves and occasionally plunging necklines.

The Collina Strada show was an ode to animals in a menagerie atmosphere. One bewhiskered model "meowed" in front of the delighted audience, followed by a model with a rhinoceros horn and another with a pig snout.