Coco Chanel: Fashion icon with controversial connections

It is perhaps one of luxury fashion's most recognisable logos: a pair of interlocking Cs. These initials of a French 20th-century fashion icon could very well stand for opposing adjectives to describe her: Coco Chanel— creative yet controversial.

"Creative" because she's been credited, among others, for freeing women of their corsets, restyling menswear as womenswear, making the little black dress très chic, elevating tweed and jersey to catwalk-worthy fabrics and for fashioning the coveted arm candy that is the Chanel 2.55 quilted handbag with the long chain shoulder strap. And then she was also behind the fragrance that American actress Marilyn Monroe famously said she wore to bed: Chanel No. 5.