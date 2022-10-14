Fashion

New Balenciaga Bag is a packet of Lay's chips!

A bag resembling a packet of Lays potato chips but in leather by Spanish luxury fashion house Balenciaga has caught the fancy of the Internet.

It's going to take you a while to let the price of the bag sink in. A media outlet said that the bag will retail at around USD 1,800.

It translates to more than Tk 182 thousand (182,924)! 

PepsiCo and Balenciaga creative designer Demna collaborated on a line of bags resembling Lay's potato chip packs, according to media reports.

The delectable bags debuted at the recently concluded Paris Fashion Week.

Typically the potato chips packet costs around USD 4 in the USA.

On 3rd October, Lay's shared the Balenciaga runway looks on its Instagram page.

Fans of the chips bemoaned the fact that the Flamin' Hot variety was reportedly sold out in many stores and that the luxury bag comes sans chips.

Balenciaga is known across the world for its eccentric accessories and kooky designs. Even Kim Kardashian is a great fan of the fashion house.

Most recently, the company also sold the "most expensive garbage bag in the world" for USD 1,790.

