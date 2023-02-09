Artist loses Hermes lawsuit over NFT handbags

American artist Mason Rothschild was ordered to pay $130,000 in damages to Hermes Wednesday for selling virtual bags in the form of NFTs without the luxury brand's permission.

The sentence, issued by a jury in a New York federal court, is seen as a landmark case in the hot debate over intellectual property rights and non-fungible tokens.

NFTS, which became popular in early 2021, are digital works that cannot be replaced with anything else or modified and are therefore unique.