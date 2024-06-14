UK designer Vivienne Westwood's wardrobe set for charity auction

The personal wardrobe of late British fashion designer and political activist Vivienne Westwood is going on sale, with proceeds donated to causes supported by the "queen of punk".

'Vivienne Westwood: The Personal Collection' comprises more than 250 clothing and accessory items, most of which were runway looks before being worn by the designer herself.

The collection features some of her most iconic designs, including corsets, tartan patterns, billowing taffeta gowns, platform heels and T-shirts bearing political slogans.

The online sale hosted by Christie's in London starts Friday and will end on 28 June, and will include a live auction on 25 June.

The lots include custom-designed playing card prints intended to shed light on issues such as climate change, social inequality and human rights.

Ten have been enlarged and signed by Westwood, who died in 2022 aged 81, to raise funds for Greenpeace.