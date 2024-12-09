Dhaka meets Dakar
Celebrating cross-cultural friendship in fashion design
In an extraordinary blend of culture and creativity, Bangladeshi designer Faiza Ahmed and Senegalese designer Hadja Sata Keita Seck have come together to create a unique fashion collection that celebrates the ties between Dhaka and Dakar. Their project, which merges elements of Bangladeshi and Senegalese fashion, highlights shared cultural values, mutual respect, and artistic curiosity, transcending boundaries in an inspiring show of friendship.
Faiza and Sata’s collaboration began serendipitously at an event at the American Club, where an appreciation for each other’s style sparked an instant bond. Their friendship blossomed into a professional partnership, with both eager to explore the social and cultural elements that unify their home countries. The collection resulting from this collaboration features elements unique to both cultures, expressed through clothing that embodies the spirit of Bangladesh and Senegal.
Why Collaborate?
Sata Keita Seck, an interior designer and radio host from Senegal, expressed her admiration for the spirit of Bangladeshi people. “I was struck by the positivity of women here,” she said. “It excites me that Bangladeshi women will wear clothes designed by a Senegalese woman.”
Faiza, a fashion designer and artist, was equally enthusiastic. “Collaborating with Sata has opened a door to a world of cultural exchange. Through this project, we’ve shared ideas, and in doing so, shared our heritage.”
Together, they’ve managed to dissolve the distinctions between “us” and “them.” “During our work, we almost forgot we were from different countries. This collaboration is more than a project; it’s a bridge,” Faiza reflected.
The Story of Their Meeting
Their friendship began simply when Faiza noticed Sata’s white cotton gown at the American Club event. Admiring its simplicity, they exchanged contact information and soon found themselves immersed in conversations over breakfast at Sata’s house. Their initial meeting quickly grew into hours of easy conversation. “I never felt like I was meeting someone new,” Sata noted, “It was as if we’d known each other for years.”
Designing Together: Creating a Unique Collection
This cross-cultural collection is much more than just clothing. Incorporating motifs like hilsa fish and rickshaws from Bangladesh and Senegal’s karapits (a common form of transport similar to rickshaws), the collection weaves a story of shared traditions. In Bangladesh, hilsa fish is a delicacy and a symbol of hospitality, while in Senegal it’s considered a common meal. Their interpretations of the fish motif reflect the contrasts in each culture’s approach to the same element. Sata commented, “It’s funny, in Senegal, we would hide hilsa from guests, while here it’s a prized dish!”
The fabrics used in the collection range from light, airy Bangladeshi textiles to rich, handwoven African fabrics. There are a total of 30 garments—15 sarees and 15 kaftans—each crafted with care and creativity, mixing handwoven fabrics with intricate motifs. “We’ve created each piece to be an art piece, a cultural symbol,” Faiza explained. Some of these garments, like lungis and towels, have been reinvented by Sata in ways that introduce both cultures to new styles.
An Act of Cultural Exchange
More than a commercial endeavor, this project aims to facilitate cultural exchange and support charitable causes. Proceeds from the collection will benefit acid burn survivors in Bangladesh and orphanages in both countries. Sata highlighted that this project has a larger purpose: “This is a collaboration for cultural understanding. I want Senegalese women to learn about Bangladeshi sarees and for people in Bangladesh to know our culture. This is about building connections beyond borders.”
A Photo Shoot of Friendship
The culmination of this collaboration was marked by a photo shoot at the historic Betila Rajbari in Manikganj, Bangladesh. Foregoing professional models, Faiza and Sata modeled their own creations, showcasing their pieces against the beautiful backdrop of the century-old mansion. The images not only reflect the beauty of the garments but also the bond between two friends from different worlds.
Looking to the Future
This debut collection is only the beginning. Both designers see this project as a foundation for future collaborations involving crafts, jewelry, and more traditional art forms from both Bangladesh and Senegal. Their hope is to continue building bridges between cultures through fashion, exploring new avenues of mutual understanding, respect, and admiration.
As Sata succinctly put it, “This is just the beginning. The real beauty of this project is the friendship it has created. And in that spirit, Dhaka meets Dakar again and again.”
Cooperation: Kaniz Fatema | Photos by Manas and Anik Majumdar