Celebrating cross-cultural friendship in fashion design

In an extraordinary blend of culture and creativity, Bangladeshi designer Faiza Ahmed and Senegalese designer Hadja Sata Keita Seck have come together to create a unique fashion collection that celebrates the ties between Dhaka and Dakar. Their project, which merges elements of Bangladeshi and Senegalese fashion, highlights shared cultural values, mutual respect, and artistic curiosity, transcending boundaries in an inspiring show of friendship.

Faiza and Sata’s collaboration began serendipitously at an event at the American Club, where an appreciation for each other’s style sparked an instant bond. Their friendship blossomed into a professional partnership, with both eager to explore the social and cultural elements that unify their home countries. The collection resulting from this collaboration features elements unique to both cultures, expressed through clothing that embodies the spirit of Bangladesh and Senegal.