Radhika Merchant is a vision to behold in golden ensemble, see her reception look

Amid the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, stylist Rhea Kapoor treated fashion lovers by sharing pictures of the bride's look from the occasion.

Radhika looked as stunning as ever in a Dolce Gabbana's golden ensemble curated in collaboration with Anamika Khanna. Rhea, on Instagram, mentioned details about Radhika outfit for the Mangal Utsav.

She wrote, "Radhika Ambani for her Reception in @dolcegabbana Alta Moda Sardegna 2024 and custom @anamikakhanna.in Couture. Pictures by @gregswalesart (sic)."