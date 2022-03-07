Azim back in Paris

The five-star hotel Azim is staying in is right beside the Eiffel Tower. The road is lined with coffee shops. He has breakfast at any coffee shop that catches his fancy that day. Talking about his meals there, he said, “Nearly all types of food from around the world are available where I am staying now. Almost every day we are shooting for different brands and then at night we have our dinner together. That is a great pleasure. There is a Lebanese Restaurant next door and the food there is quite good."
He was smart enough to take some items of his own clothing brand ‘AZ’ with him. Whenever he finds a chance, he does a photo shoot of his own, with the beautiful French architecture in the background. That way he's getting two jobs done at the same time. On 3 March Azim took to the runway in Grace Moon’s designs and accessories. Before that he did a photo shoot for a Paris-based leather brand. On 5 March he did another photo shoot for a sports brand.
Azim arrived in Paris on 28 February. He's scheduled to return on 7 March. Responding to "What will you bring back?" he said, "Excellent memories, the taste of food there, some gifts for loved ones and a promise of doing better work in Paris again."