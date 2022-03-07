Azim back in Paris

Azim Uddula is in Paris again. This time too it's for Paris Fashion Week. It's the second consecutive time that he is joining the world event held in the French capital every year. He was invited by American designer Grace Moon to join as a part of her brand.

"How do you feel?" In response to this question he replied, "This time I’m loving it even more than the first time. Last time I was a little nervous. The ice broke last time and this time it seems like I know everyone. So the work has been easy and relaxing."