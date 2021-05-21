Azim to walk the red carpet in Cannes

I gave Azim a call to get his reaction to this prestigious invitation. He had only recently received the invitation and surely he would be excited to walk the red carpet in Cannes! It was a dream come true. And yes, that excitement was brimming over in his voice.

"I've been modeling for quite a few years now and have worked at home and abroad. But there is always that dream of being able to take part in such an international event. And that is coming true. I am really lucky. Not everyone gets such an opportunity, but I did!"

Azim has been successful as a model on the ramp, as a brand ambassador, in ads and more or else in all spheres of modelling. And now another feather is being added to his cap. It certainly will be an honour to represent Bangladesh at such a global event as the Cannes Film Festival.