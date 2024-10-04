Shokubutsu redefining beauty with Miss International Bangladesh 2024

Miss International, a titan among global beauty pageants and a proud member of the ‘Big Four’, has been a beacon of beauty, goodwill, and cultural exchange since 1960. Azra Mahmood Talent Camp (AMTC) is beyond excited to announce that it has officially secured the licensing rights for the prestigious Miss International Bangladesh for 2024!

This achievement propels AMTC onto the global stage, reinforcing its status as a trailblazer in the modeling and fashion industry. In addition to this exciting news, AMTC is thrilled to confirm that Shokubutsu, a leading beauty and personal care brand, will be the official sponsor of Miss International Bangladesh 2024, stated a press release.

This year, in collaboration with Shokubutsu, Miss International Bangladesh 2024 is taking sustainability in beauty to the next level. Originated in Japan, Shokubutsu embodies natural beauty and rediscovers the timeless wisdom of Japanese secret for naturally beautiful skin.