London Fashion Week goes 1960s with a twist

The first full day of London Fashion Week kicked off with a nod to the Swinging Sixties by Irish designer and LFW veteran Paul Costelloe and Turkish designer Bora Aksu.

1960s-style Mod dresses and workwear in pastel linens, floral silk jacquards and understated tweeds abounded in Costelloe's Spring/Summer collection, ‘Le ciel est bleu’.

The once-private stylist for Princess Diana presented his ‘ode to Paris’ -- 40 years after showing at the first ever LFW in 1984 -- in a call back to his fashion beginnings working as a design assistant in the French capital.