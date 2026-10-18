ILLIYEEN’S CoolTech: Rethinking luxury through fabric technology

When we think of luxurious clothing, we always envision opulent, rich shades, the latest trends, and a hefty price tag.

More often than not, an overlooked feature of what makes an item of clothing truly luxurious is the material itself. How it feels on the skin, the way it drapes, and how well it holds up through the day. After all, everyone wants their money’s worth.

Fabric innovation has made long strides globally. Bangladesh isn’t far behind either. A headliner in this conversation is the luxury brand ILLIYEEN, the high-end retailer, who has been developing fabrics that focus on both craftsmanship and functional ease, reports a press release.