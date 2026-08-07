How Europe’s new law will reshape the global fashion industry

For decades, the fashion industry followed a linear model: make, buy, use, and discard. That model is gradually being replaced by circular fashion, where the life of a garment does not end after its first use. Instead, products are repaired, resold, reused, upcycled, or recycled to keep them in circulation for as long as possible.

This transformation has accelerated the growth of resale platforms, clothing rental services, repair businesses, and upcycling brands across Europe. The goal is straightforward: maximise the lifespan of every garment while reducing the need for new production.

What does this mean for Bangladesh?

This is perhaps the most important question.

Bangladesh is one of the world's largest exporters of ready-made garments, with the European union serving as one of its most significant markets. Consequently, the EU's new regulation will not remain confined to European brands; its effects will ripple throughout global supply chains, reaching factories in Bangladesh.