Can fashion go green if sales keep rising?

When sustainability expert Lars Mortensen tried to work out how European lifestyles were damaging the environment, he found three big problems lawmakers were trying to tackle: The homes in which we live, the food on our plates and the cars and planes we use to get around.

But it was the fourth — the clothes we wear — that had escaped their attention for decades.

Textiles have not been regulated in detail, said Mortensen from the European Environment Agency. "Most textiles are produced outside Europe, which means the majority of the impacts happen outside Europe."

The European Union is now pushing to clean up the fashion industry — and the standards it sets could force retailers to fix dirty supply chains in other parts of the world.

By 2030, it wants all clothes sold on its market to be durable, repairable and recyclable. Labels will have to be clearer. More clothes will have to be made from recycled fibers. "Fast fashion is out of fashion," the European Commission said in the strategy it announced last year.

But with greenhouse gas emissions rising, and ship after ship of unwanted clothes landing in ports across Africa and Asia, experts fear the industry is actually moving in the opposite direction.

To stop the planet heating 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7°F) — the level to which world leaders said they would try to aim — the apparel sector would have to emit 45 per cent less by 2030, according to a report from the environmental nonprofit World Resources Institute. Instead, it is set to emit about 55 per cent more.