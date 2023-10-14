Atmabala 0.01: A celebration of womanhood

Atmabala0.01 is a new collection of designer-cum-fashion activist Faiza Ahmed. The celebration of womanhood is the main mantra of this creative work. Through this show she tries to give a message for a social cause.

The French Lalon-lover, Deborah Jannat’s heart-touching words are still resonating in my ears. Deborah has redefined fashion in her own way. She was speaking in the fashion show, ‘Atmabala0.01' by Faiza Ahmed. In fashion, clothing is essential. These clothes are not just for enhancing outward elegance but for inner experiences as well. The touch of each fabric is felt differently. And it all comes from the nature of the material of the clothes. This sense should be sustained, said Deborah.

In a very discreet yet casual manner, designer Faiza Ahmed presented a total of ten outfits on an autumn evening, in two queues. Each outfit seems like a canvas. Black and off-white, with a touch of red and golden mesmerized the audience. Only four colours were used thoughtfully both in fabrics and in value addition. Each colour has significance.