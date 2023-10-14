Atmabala 0.01: A celebration of womanhood

Atmabala0.01 is a new collection of designer-cum-fashion activist Faiza Ahmed. The celebration of womanhood is the main mantra of this creative work. Through this show she tries to give a message for a social cause.
The French Lalon-lover, Deborah Jannat’s heart-touching words are still resonating in my ears. Deborah has redefined fashion in her own way. She was speaking in the fashion show, ‘Atmabala0.01' by Faiza Ahmed. In fashion, clothing is essential. These clothes are not just for enhancing outward elegance but for inner experiences as well. The touch of each fabric is felt differently. And it all comes from the nature of the material of the clothes. This sense should be sustained, said Deborah.
In a very discreet yet casual manner, designer Faiza Ahmed presented a total of ten outfits on an autumn evening, in two queues. Each outfit seems like a canvas. Black and off-white, with a touch of red and golden mesmerized the audience. Only four colours were used thoughtfully both in fabrics and in value addition. Each colour has significance.
This collection can be considered as a celebration of inner-self of a woman. Faiza believes that too. She has emphasised this in her speech and later reaffirmed it in her conversation with the correspondent. Growing up as a woman and sustaining amidst various adversities and stigmas in the society is definitely commendable. The efforts to tarnish and defile the journey of a woman still prevails. Faiza's collection is both glorification of the journey and a protest against the adversities.
She, in a true sense, is not a fashion designer alone, but also a fashion activist. Therefore, she has used these clothes as a canvas and has transferred her belief and vision of womanhood onto her creations in a very subtle and minimalist way.
In our country womanhood is a journey, which is long and enduring- from childhood to adolescence to motherhood. This journey is not a bed of roses but full of adversities and stigma. Then again a girl’s lifecycle evolves and completes from the beginning of menstrual cycle to achieving motherhood. It is not a fairy tale indeed. That is why along the joy of a woman, her rebel self has beautifully been reflected in Faiza's collection.
As I mentioned before that she is a fashion activist. She tries to express her thoughts in a creative manner which she explained after the show while talking to me. Red symbolizes the journey of womanhood: from menstrual cycle to motherhood. Again, the splash of gold reflects the power of the women. She has also made an effort to elevate the geographical location in a shade of grey.
These clothes are not really wearable. However, she affirmed that she will transform this idea into wearable clothing in the upcoming winter collection.
Notably, in 2021, she did a collection titled ‘Arokkto Ahongkar (scarlet glory)’, which was a taleof menstruation. In spite of the aesthetics, fashion can be an excellent medium of focusing on various important issues. This collection, indeed, is a recurrence of Faiza's previous endeavors of creativity and activism in a broader perspective.
Through this fashion show she tried to spread a strong message and the clothes were the language of her expression. Inner power of a woman has been reflected in this canvas like clothes which are put in the auction. Sixty per cent of the proceeds will be given to an old home, she announced. Meanwhile a few have been bought by her admirers as pieces of art.
It is important to mention that she has shown the courage of defying the lure of publicity. Interestingly, there were no logos, no name of any brands or sponsors visible. She easily shrugged of the temptation of glitz and glamour of the fashion world. Furthermore she doesn’t want to be a part of the rat race of the so-called success. So hats off to Faiza for her exemplary endeavour.
Being a part of this evening at the Dhaka Gallery, Banani, I can happily call this show a fashion meditation. Excellence and aesthetics of the presentation oblige us to think this way.
Before the start of the event, everyone was entertained with mouth-watering vegan snacks. Faiza is not only a fashion designer, basically she an artist and she also a food visionary. The food was supplied from her food initiative ‘Sanchaita’.
The curtain of the event was raised with the speech of popular corporate personality Rubaba Dowla Matin. After that, Faiza spoke. She detailed the vision of her presentation.
After the end of the first queue, distinguished architect Mustafa Khalid and Deborah gave their speeches.
Minimalism prevailed throughout the event. From clothing to makeup and hair, music and light, everything reflects a minimalist approach to beauty. Models carried placards saying ‘thank you’ – this way Faiza and her team expressed gratitude to the people involved in this effort. Farzana Shakil, noted beauty expert of the country, took care of the makeup and hair. Ismat Naz Haque choreographed the fashion show.
This is not the end, but it just the beginning, said Faiza, the owner of the Fashion brand Manas. She explained, Atmabala is a series. Next 0.02 will be showcased. And that she intend to do on the ongoing Palestine-Israel war. But it is not certain when she implement this plan. Whatever happens, fashion enthusiasts and admirers of Faiza will eagerly be awaiting to experience that creation.