Riyadh Fashion Week: Redefining Saudi as Middle East’s new fashion capital
Riyadh Fashion Week is just around the corner. From 16–21 October, this international fashion extravaganza will unveil a new canvas of Saudi identity—one that blends creativity with tradition. From the dazzling runways spotlighting young talent to the government’s bold investments in creative industries, the Kingdom is rapidly emerging as the fashion capital of the Middle East.
Luxury brands making regular appearances in the Middle Eastern fashion arena is not a new phenomenon. Until recently, fashion extravaganzas and grand showcases of local designers in this region were concentrated in a few established hubs.
Leading fashion brands of the world, along with renowned designers, models, and influencers, have traditionally favoured these destinations. But now, the fashion stream has started shifting direction. A new fashion capital is coming into the spotlight—and that is Saudi.
Once this region was known merely for its glittering malls and the dominance of international brands. But today, the story is remarkably different—more heartfelt, more intimate.
And in this rise lies a new horizon for Bangladesh too—one where the bond between nations will no longer be defined solely by labor, but by talent, artistry, and shared cultural values.
A stage for dreamers
Riyadh Fashion Week is no longer just an event—it is a celebration. It has become a landmark destination for fashion where culture, creativity, and diversity converge. On its luminous runway, global icons share the stage with emerging regional talent, who shine with the anticipation of a new era. Here, fashion transcends garments—it becomes a festival of dreams and possibilities.
The event stretches far beyond the runway: it is a platform for collaboration, networking, and cultural exchange. From haute couture to sustainable collections, Saudi’s unwavering ambition is clear—to secure its place on the world’s fashion map.
For Bangladeshi designers, this is no less than a dream gateway—a golden opportunity to enter the Middle Eastern market. With international recognition and growing media attention, Riyadh Fashion Week is cementing its role as a global hub. For Bangladesh, this means a chance to connect directly with international buyers, influential media, and the power brokers of the fashion world. Most importantly, with cultural values in harmony, Bangladeshi fashion can find a natural home here.
Shared aesthetics: modest wear and timeless craft
There is a fascinating similarity between Saudi and Bangladeshi fashion—an alignment of values. In both cultures, clothing is more than fabric; it is a language of beauty, a symbol of dignity. Hence, modest attire has always reigned supreme. From the Saudi abaya and long tunics to the intricately woven sarees and salwar kameez of Bangladesh—each embodies the elegance of restraint.
Then, there is our glorious heritage—Jamdani, Katan, Nakshi Kantha, and the legendary Muslin. Once carried by Arab merchants to the world, Muslin has now returned after 170 years, reborn with new vitality
Saudi’s emergence as the new fashion hub of the Middle East is not just a regional shift; it is a sign of a promising future. For Bangladesh, it is profoundly positive. Because we are not merely suppliers of labor—we are custodians of culture, tradition, and creativity
Such treasures of craft and tradition hold the power to captivate Saudi fashion enthusiasts. At a time when “modest fashion” is sparking global excitement, the shared sensibilities of Saudi and Bangladesh could ignite a vibrant joint creative economy.
Beyond labour: a new story of partnership
For decades, Saudi and Bangladesh have shared strong diplomatic, economic, and brotherly ties. The Kingdom has long been the largest destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers, whose remittances sustain both economies. Yet, must the story of our relationship remain bound only to labour?
Now is the time to write a new chapter—one where Bangladesh emerges not just as a supplier of workers, but as a creative partner. Our garments, jewelry, accessories, and crafts can bring the richness of our heritage into Saudi markets. This will not only enhance trade but also elevate our shared bond to new dimensions.
Fashion diplomacy: Weaving bridges of culture
Fashion is never just business—it is a cultural language of its own. As Saudi diversifies its economy fashion has become a vital tool of its cultural renaissance.
For Bangladesh, this is a rare opportunity. Our Jamdani, Muslin, Katan, Benarasi, and Nakshi Kantha are more than fabrics—they are stories of our history, our traditions, and our heart. When these reach the hands of Saudi fashionistas, they will create emotional connections far beyond commerce. Joint fashion shows, designer exchanges, collaborative collections—all of these can deepen the relationship between the two nations.
Saudi–Bangladesh fashion synergy
A new era of opportunity
The global fashion industry is in transformation. Consumers are searching for authenticity, sustainability, and cultural depth. These are qualities deeply embedded in the fashion legacies of both Saudi and Bangladesh. Harnessing this shared energy, Bangladeshi designers can carve their place in Saudi’s rapidly evolving fashion landscape.
Now is the time for bold steps. Beyond retail—into wholesale, boutique collaborations, and e-commerce—opportunities await. The key to success will be one: blending creativity seamlessly with market demands and cultural sensitivity.
Saudi–Bangladesh Partnership
Saudi’s emergence as the new fashion hub of the Middle East is not just a regional shift; it is a sign of a promising future. For Bangladesh, it is profoundly positive. Because we are not merely suppliers of labour—we are custodians of culture, tradition, and creativity.
Our modest apparel, refined craftsmanship, and affordable luxury form the strong foundation for this partnership. Riyadh Fashion Week is illuminating new threads of possibility, where fashion diplomacy builds bridges of emotion.
Together, these interwoven strands can script a new chapter in Saudi-Bangladesh relations—one where aspirations, identity, and mutual respect become the enduring fabric of an unbreakable bond.
Easy access for Bangladeshis
To make travel more seamless, Saudi has simplified visa processing for Bangladeshi nationals, ensuring faster approvals and greater ease of access. With over 50 weekly flights connecting the two countries, travelers now enjoy smoother, more convenient journeys and enhanced opportunities to explore Saudi like never before.
* Sk. Saifur Rahman is a feature writer and lifestyle journalist