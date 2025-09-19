Riyadh Fashion Week: Redefining Saudi as Middle East’s new fashion capital

Riyadh Fashion Week is just around the corner. From 16–21 October, this international fashion extravaganza will unveil a new canvas of Saudi identity—one that blends creativity with tradition. From the dazzling runways spotlighting young talent to the government’s bold investments in creative industries, the Kingdom is rapidly emerging as the fashion capital of the Middle East.

Luxury brands making regular appearances in the Middle Eastern fashion arena is not a new phenomenon. Until recently, fashion extravaganzas and grand showcases of local designers in this region were concentrated in a few established hubs.

Leading fashion brands of the world, along with renowned designers, models, and influencers, have traditionally favoured these destinations. But now, the fashion stream has started shifting direction. A new fashion capital is coming into the spotlight—and that is Saudi.