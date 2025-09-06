Thousands pay respects to Italian designer Giorgio Armani

Thousands of mourners paid homage Saturday to Italian fashion legend Giorgio Armani, who died this week aged 91, as his coffin was put on public display in Milan.

Crowds filed past the wooden closed casket in a darkened room lit by paper candles and an image of the designer on a big screen.

Armani, the head of a multi-billion-dollar luxury fashion empire, died Thursday after months of fragile health and will be laid to rest at a private funeral on Monday in Milan.

Hundreds of people queued up for the start of the two-day public viewing at the Teatro Armani, company's minimalist but luxurious headquarters in Milan.