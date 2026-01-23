Heritage or Trend?

Slicked-back hairstyles, maximalist jewellery,"Scandinavian Scarves”, boho aesthetics — everything online labeled as “ethnic chic”—has one thing in common: it’s all borrowed straight from cultures the West dismissed.

Right now, South Asian fashion seems to be their favourite Pinterest inspo board, yet again being recycled without giving credit where it’s due.

Cultural appropriation of South Asian fashion has exploded in recent years. In 2023, Christian Dior held a show in Mumbai featuring Indian motifs and crafts but hardly acknowledged the artisans whose work made the collection come to life. That same year, Anthropologie sold embroidered kurtis branded as “boho wear”.

Fast-fashion giants like Shein, Zara, Urban Outfitters, ASOS, and Boohoo quickly followed, pushing kurtis, lehenga-style skirts, jewellery, and even teeps (marketed as face stickers).