Jamdani: Diversification is the key to going global

When it comes to Bangladesh’s heritage textiles, jamdani undeniably stands as the finest. Long after muslin faded into history, its legacy persisted, upheld by the artistry of jamdani. However, the global recognition of this craft, which is currently limited to sarees, demands a bold step—product diversification.

The joy of globalising a heritage textile lies not only in its economic prospects but also in its cultural significance. By creatively presenting jamdani in diverse forms, it is possible to both honour its rich tradition and broaden its appeal in international markets. This requires innovation in design, compelling storytelling, partnerships, and ethical practices.