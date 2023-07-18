From runway to red carpet: Tecno Camon 20 series brings fashion to life

One of the leading smartphone brand, Tecno, hosted the highly anticipated Tecno Camon Fashion Festival in Bangladesh recently, stated a press release.

The event took place at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) and left attendees in awe with its mesmerising display of fashion and cutting-edge technology.

The ICCB was transformed into a fashion-forward hub, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening. A grand red carpet welcomed individuals who share a passion for fashion, industry professionals who drive innovation, and influential voices that shape trends in Bangladesh.