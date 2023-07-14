Techno collaborates with Vogue to capture ‘Style in Motion’ at London fashion week

London fashion week recently witnessed a significant shift, departing from showcasing wealth and excess to embracing storytelling and simplicity. In this evolving landscape, fashion has become more about the emotions and expressions of individuals rather than just the clothes themselves.

Tecno, the innovative technology brand, recognised this trend and partnered with Vogue, the ultimate authority in fashion, to capture the essence of 'Style in Motion' during the latest London fashion week, stated a press release.