'Billions of birds' killed for fashion says designer McCartney

British designer Stella McCartney lamented the "billions of birds" that have been killed to make people look good after her Paris show on Monday in which she appealed for the fashion world to change its ways.

The campaigning creator who has blazed a trail for sustainable style, provocatively called her show "It's about... time" -- a reference to a T-shirt she first wore 25 years ago calling for an end to the use of fur and feathers in fashion.