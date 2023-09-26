Paris Fashion Week opens with drama and dashes of humour

Milan Fashion Week was not even over and the fashionistas were already back in Paris on Monday for another 100-plus shows in the hectic womenswear season.

The spring-summer 2024 collections in the French capital run until 3 October, with 107 brands presenting, of which 67 are giving runway shows. All eyes are on Balmain's show on Wednesday night after the dramatic theft of 50 of its outfits.

Armed robbers seized the clothes on their way from Charles de Gaulle Airport to Balmain's Paris headquarters, leaving creative director Olivier Rousteing racing to pull together a replacement collection.

This week also sees final shows for two big name designers. Gabriela Hearst is leaving Chloe after fewer than three years.