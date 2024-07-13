Amitabh Bachchan graces Anant and Radhika's blessings ceremony in style

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan along with his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda arrived at Jio World Centre in Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' or blessings ceremony.

Big B and Navya choose to wear traditional attire for the auspicious occasion. The wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai unfolded as a fairytale, marked by grandeur and emotional moments.