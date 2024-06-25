Dior sportswear, Van Herpen's living sculptures at Paris couture week

Sports kit and Greek goddesses from Christian Dior vied for attention with living sculptures from Iris Van Herpen as haute couture went high concept at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

Paying homage to the Olympics a month before the Games in Paris, Dior presented some glamorous if improbable sportswear, including gold-feather swimsuits and a red bathrobe decorated with mosaics of mirrors.

Dior's show was held in the gardens of the Rodin Museum around works by African-American artist Faith Ringgold who died in April. Its monumental embroideries on the theme of sport are being exhibited throughout the week.