Jacquemus turns Versailles lake into fashion front row

One of the canniest rising stars of fashion, the French house Jacquemus put on perhaps the most luxurious show of the season in Paris on Monday, putting stars such as Victoria and David Beckham on boats on the lake of the Palace of Versailles to watch the catwalk along the water's edge.

French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus's new collection, inspired by Lady Diana and Marie Antoinette, was revealed on a long red podium installed on the grass at the royal site southwest of the capital.

Jacquemus called the show "Le Chouchou" -- French for 'darling' but also for scrunchy hair ties in reference to some of the puffy shapes of the dresses as worn by the likes of Kendell Jenner.