Iraq fashionistas champion climate-friendly vintage wear

In a palm grove north of Baghdad, bemused Iraqi shepherds looked on as models paraded second-hand garments down an improvised catwalk, seeking to raise awareness of the fashion industry's environmental impact.

Haute couture has given way to upcycled outfits, sourced entirely from used clothes, as the models strut, pause and pivot on the runway, a sign of the growing popularity of chic, environment-friendly vintage wear among young Iraqis.

"We don't want overproduction of clothes, we have to reuse them," said Mohamed Qassem, 25, a hairdresser and organiser of the fashion show near Al-Hussainiya village.