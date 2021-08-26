Minimal styling with fine silver

Jewellery brings a sparkle to a woman's eye being an emotion, heritage, a status symbol. It defines the personality of the person wearing it.

When it comes to modern-day minimalism, you can't go wrong with classic silver. Right from the start, silver has always been the go-to choice for day dressing. Classic, elegant and timeless, it holds strong to its position even in the Gen-Z era, be it in the form of safety pin styled earrings or viper chains.