Maverick Georgian designer Demna debuts for Gucci in Milan

Presented as portraits of "La Famiglia" ("The Family"), the mixed men and women's collection takes a humorous look at stereotypes such as the diva, the influencer, the narcissist and the mama's boy.

There are knock-out red-carpet gowns, thigh-skimming fake fur coats, chic outfits, sheer vests and minis, classic accessories and more than a nod to Tom Ford's past reign.

"To me, all these archetypes represent the Gucci crowd, the customers of Gucci in the future who will each of them be able to find something in the collection they can relate to," Demna told fashion outlet WWD in an interview published Monday.

The looks will feature in a film, "The Tiger", directed by acclaimed filmmakers Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn, although the details are still under wraps.

The collection, which the label said "marks the genesis of a new Gucci era", will be on sale at 10 boutiques across the world.