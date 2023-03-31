Celebs exude style at Dior Mumbai Show

The international luxury giant Christian Dior's India-inspired pre-fall 2023 show in Mumbai was not only graced by Bollywood celebs but International stars graced the event in style.

Actor Sonam Kapoor looked gorgeous in a pastel pink dress that she paired with a matching blazer. For accessories, she donned a statement gold traditional choker and earrings.

To complete her look, she gave a fusion touch by wearing jutti styled heels and a potli clutch with embellishments.