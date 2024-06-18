Louis Vuitton kicks off fashion week with diplomatic style

Paris Fashion Week kicked off on Tuesday with hip-hop mogul Pharrell Williams putting on his latest branding event for Louis Vuitton at the UNESCO headquarters.

Williams took over the historic Pont Neuf bridge for his lavish debut as creative director a year ago.

He changed styles for his follow-up in January, with an ode to Americana that looked like a carefully staged tie-in with Beyonce's new cowboy-themed album.

For his latest, the ‘Happy’ singer is taking over the home of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, a symbol of international diplomacy in Paris.