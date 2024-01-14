Sober and sleek elegance for Dolce & Gabbana's black-clad men

Black flowed once again down the runway for Dolce & Gabbana's men's show in Milan on Saturday, in homage to both meticulous tailoring and noble Italian materials and heritage.

"It's important to tell the story of genuine elegance of hand-made, of sartorial art -- they are facts, not words," Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana said at the Metropol, a former cinema that is now the house's headquarters.

Among the front-row guests were Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez, whose son Nikko Gonzalez was one of the models.