Serena Williams' US Open sneakers were encrusted with 400 diamond

Serena Williams, who is set to bid farewell to professional tennis, recently slayed it with her style statement, as she won her first-round match in the US Open in New York.

According to media reports, the tennis champion played at this year's US Open in a custom Nike set designed by Williams with a "hands-on approach."

"Inspired by graceful competition dresses worn by figure skaters, the embellished bodice and the skirt place Serena in the spotlight and allow her freedom of movement," the brand noted of the outfit's details in a statement, the outlet reported.