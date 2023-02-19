Fashion brand 'Unhidden' brings clothes made for all bodies to London Fashion Week

"When I had this idea, it was like a light bulb and just everything changed," she said.

"It helps me personally... but also I see the impact around me of people being able to dress how they need to."

Jenkins demonstrated a royal blue shirt with pop snaps that open and close easily, as people who have had strokes can struggle with buttons.

"It also has openings all down the arm," she said, so that anyone going through treatment "can access their arm without taking any clothes off. It's about dignity."