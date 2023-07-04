Thom Browne debuts Paris haute couture with dramatic show at Opera

Thom Browne marked his debut on the Paris haute couture calendar on Monday with a dramatic display of voluminous fashion in the French capital’s famous opera house.

The American designer drew his audience in through the back door of the baroque monument, up dusty flights of wooden stairs to the runway set—the middle of the stage, with the audience seated on both sides.

The curtain lifted at the start of the show to reveal a full theatre—the red velvet seats and gilded balconies occupied by rows of cardboard cutouts of a man in a grey suit and sunglasses.