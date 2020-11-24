Floral aromas refresh mind, arrest body fatigue: Expert

Floral aromas such as Jasmine, Rose, Geranium, and Lavender, in addition to many others, can go a long way to refresh your mind and arrest body fatigue. Naturally produced good aromas are highly effective in maintaining the perfect mind-body balance.

“After all, our olfactory bulbs are directly linked to the part of the brain that invokes positive emotion, and hence sniffing an enchanting aroma can give a big boost to your mind and refresh your body,” said Ridihima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore—an English Home Fragrance brand, with businesses across India, UK, and other parts of Europe.

Kansal elaborates on how floral aromas can be highly effective in rejuvenating the mind and boosting energy levels.

Rejuvenate the mind and reduce stress

For ages, people have used Rose Oil to reduce stress and lower anxiety. Although Rose is a little common, it is also a very prized and highly valued aroma. Popular in most of the major civilizations in the world, from India to Persia to the Greeks and Romans, Rose is known for its sweet mystical charm. Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, Rose soothes our emotions and calms the mind.