Farooki should resign too if the same sensitivity applies

What is the reason behind your sudden resignation?
Any resignation is, in a sense, sudden. It appears sudden because there is no established culture of resignation in Bangladesh. Given the numerous events occurring in this country, I believe it is essential to cultivate a culture of resignation, whether to uphold one’s self-respect or to acknowledge the true responsibilities of a position. When I accepted the role of Director General of the Shilpakala Academy, I did so with a strong sense of commitment and responsibility. However, for quite some time, I have encountered obstacles in fulfilling my duties. Over the past few days, I have been contemplating the most appropriate course of action for myself. In light of the challenging work environment, I had already decided to implement a full-year plan for one fiscal year and then prepare the APA (Annual Performance Agreement) for the new financial year before handling over my responsibilities in July. I had also informed the directors about this decision.
However, given the toxic relationship with the adviser and the issues surrounding budget allocations from the Ministry of Finance, I was compelled to make the decision to resign. Every moment following the mass uprising has been invaluable to me. Throughout my life, I have always valued every second and worked accordingly. The sensitivity with which I have resigned should, at this moment, also apply to Mostafa Sarwar Farooki, who should step down from his advisory position.
It may seem that I am referring to someone in particular. However, my resignation stems from a political conscience that dictates that if power cannot be exercised for public welfare, it results in two possible outcomes. The first is clinging to power and in the process transforming from a human into a tyrant. The second is sacrificing one’s dignity and becoming a slave to remain in power. Neither scenario benefits the institution or the people.
I have already elaborated on the reasons for my resignation. To add to that, if the authority of a position cannot be exercised in the best interests of the institution due to external obstacles, it is better to give up the post.
Could the issues you mentioned have been resolved in any other way?
Yes, they could have been solved differently. However, the ‘other’ solution would have required compromising with unwarranted and illegitimate authority, enabling corruption and the influence of unscrupulous groups and surrendering the autonomy of the Shilpakala Academy as well as various initiatives aimed at fostering cultural awakening among the people to both internal and external vested interests. Is that other solution what you have expect from me?
The cultural affairs adviser stated in his Facebook post that “many statements are not entirely true, some are outright false and certain remarks stem from frustration due to an inability to handle the situation.”- What is your response to this?
As a cultural practitioner and educator, I have been working in this country and at the University of Dhaka for nearly 50 years. Let someone come forward and tell me that I am a liar. I am not someone who engages in deception or speaks behind people’s back. I have learned to speak directly, looking people in the eye and that is what I practice. If the adviser has made such remarks in response to my statements, then either he has failed to comprehend them or he fully understands but is attempting to evade responsibility by redefining truth and falsehood. There is not a single falsehood in what I have said. Everything is entirely true. If his claim is that I am frustrated because I could not deal with the situation, then he has neither understood the situation nor recognised what frustration truly means.
Moreover, his understanding of dealing situation is fundamentally flawed. In reality, it is the adviser of cultural affairs who has failed to manage the situation. A prime example is the controversy surrounding the Bangla Academy Literary Award. By making Facebook posts while holding an advisory position, he has damaged the reputation of this esteemed institution. This incident even led to the resignation of some individuals from Bangla Academy, which remains fresh in everyone’s memory. During a particular difficult and silent period, I took responsibility and initiated a wave of cultural activities and festivals across the country. So far, I have visited 32 districts, engaging with the Shilpakala Academy, local artists, cultural activists and the general public, inspiring and energising them. By fostering dialogue, I have paved the way for a pluralistic, democratic cultural movement. I have successfully carried out my responsibilities during these challenging times. While many claimed that right-wing extremism had overtaken Bangladesh, the nationwide cultural initiatives of the Shilpakala Academy have demonstrated that the country is experiencing a cultural renaissance.
Would you like to comment on the autonomy of the Shilpakala Academy? Were you able to work independently?
Personally I had no interest in this position. When the offer was made, I clearly stated that I would require complete autonomy, the freedom to work independently and that there should be no interference. They agreed to these terms. In accordance with the regulations, I resigned from my teaching position at the University of Dhaka and stepped down from my theatre group. I presented a detailed programme plan. However, once the adviser was replaced, he began creating obstacles in my work in various ways. In response, I met with him for a three-hour discussion, outlining my plans for the year. I explained that at least 20 districts Shilpakala Academy branches had been subjected to attacks and those 12 auditoriums needed to be completely renovated. To address these issues, I submitted a proposal for fund allocation, stressing the public funds must be utilised for the public good and that I had no personal interest in these resources. Despite this, the adviser continued to interfere in my work. The position of ‘Focal Point’ was assigned to the Academy’s Secretary, bypassing the Director General, allowing ministry directives to be issued through this channel. This, in turn, slowed down the Academy’s operations significantly. The institution has become plagued by various forms of corruption and misconduct, which I attempted to address.
Academy officials and employees participated in cultural programmes and received honorariums in addition to their salaries. I put an end to this practice. Additionally, artistes used to perform at personal events hosted by ministers and officials, aside from official or state functions and claimed reimbursement from the Academy. I issued a directive prohibiting such participations in private events and mandated that all expenditure records be made available on the website. These measures displeased those who had been benefiting from these practices and efforts were made to sustain this corrupt network. This group created divisions within the Academy, leading to incidents such as office files being stolen, among other disruptions. The adviser also instructed me to make a payment to a filmmaker for the production of the video. However, I have no knowledge of what the video was about or when it was produced. I made it clear that funds could not be disbursed without proper documentation and that a formal written request was required. This led to a heated exchange over the phone, during which I firmly maintained that I would not authorise the payment without official documentation. Eventually, he submitted a formal letter.
Were you being pressured to resign?
I have said numerous times that if I am unable to perform my duties, I will not cling to the position. I will not bow down. I invited them to dismiss me but they did not do so. However, the situation had reached a point where it was impossible to work freely. I could neither work with dignity nor hold my head high.
