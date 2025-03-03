Farooki should resign too if the same sensitivity applies

Any resignation is, in a sense, sudden. It appears sudden because there is no established culture of resignation in Bangladesh. Given the numerous events occurring in this country, I believe it is essential to cultivate a culture of resignation, whether to uphold one’s self-respect or to acknowledge the true responsibilities of a position. When I accepted the role of Director General of the Shilpakala Academy, I did so with a strong sense of commitment and responsibility. However, for quite some time, I have encountered obstacles in fulfilling my duties. Over the past few days, I have been contemplating the most appropriate course of action for myself. In light of the challenging work environment, I had already decided to implement a full-year plan for one fiscal year and then prepare the APA (Annual Performance Agreement) for the new financial year before handling over my responsibilities in July. I had also informed the directors about this decision.

However, given the toxic relationship with the adviser and the issues surrounding budget allocations from the Ministry of Finance, I was compelled to make the decision to resign. Every moment following the mass uprising has been invaluable to me. Throughout my life, I have always valued every second and worked accordingly. The sensitivity with which I have resigned should, at this moment, also apply to Mostafa Sarwar Farooki, who should step down from his advisory position.

It may seem that I am referring to someone in particular. However, my resignation stems from a political conscience that dictates that if power cannot be exercised for public welfare, it results in two possible outcomes. The first is clinging to power and in the process transforming from a human into a tyrant. The second is sacrificing one’s dignity and becoming a slave to remain in power. Neither scenario benefits the institution or the people.

I have already elaborated on the reasons for my resignation. To add to that, if the authority of a position cannot be exercised in the best interests of the institution due to external obstacles, it is better to give up the post.