Syed Jamil Ahmed’s allegations are false, says cultural affairs ministry

The ministry of cultural affairs says the allegation made by the Shilpakala Academy director general about pressurising to release fund without letters for making a video, is completely false and made-up. There was an event at the UNESCO headquarters on 20-21 February, marking the 25 year anniversary of International Mother Language day.

A letter was sent to the Shilpakala Academy on 2 February to make a 15-minute video highlighting Bangladesh’s contribution in preserving the history of International Mother Language Day to be shown at that event. When requested to give some advance payment to the director as customary, the director general of the academy behaved discourteously.

The DG denied the request from the adviser of the ministry saying that the fund won’t be released without a budget allocation. Yet, the director general had earlier taken the initiative to implement an event for Sadhu Mela at a cost of about Tk 3.3 million only at the verbal request of the adviser. A letter was sent in this regard afterwards.

The ministry says the ministry usually on emergency consideration has its agencies move forward with the work this way. However, they had already sent a letter beforehand this time.