Many of his statements not entirely true: Farooki on Jamil’s resignation
Theater personality Syed Jamil Ahmed has announced his resignation from the post of the director general (DG) of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, alleging interference of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs as well as the adviser of the ministry in activities of the Shilpakala Academy.
He announced the resignation at one point of his speech during an event organised at the Shilpakala Academy on Friday evening. Following the news of Shilpakala Academy DG’s resignation, cultural affairs adviser Mostafa Sarwar Farooki spoke about the matter.
Cultural affairs adviser Frooki wrote on Facebook, "For now, let me say this, many of his (Syed Jamil Ahmed) statements are not entirely true, some are outright false and some seem to come out of the frustration caused from being unable to deal with the situation."
Following the news of Syed Jamil Ahmed’s resignation, Prothom Alo tried to contact Mostafa Sarwar Farooki several times on Friday evening and Saturday morning. However, he couldn’t be reached.
Later around 1:00 pm, Farooki wrote on his verified Facebook page, "I am an admirer of Syed Jamil Ahmed’s work. Probably I wrote the most detailed article about his work ever published in a Bangladeshi newspaper for daily Jaijaidin’s entertainment magazine ‘Mouchake Dheel’. I wrote in many Bengal and English language newspapers later as well."
"Still now, I consider him the most talented director of Bangladesh’s theatre industry. Even just a few days ago, I asked a foreign ambassador right in front of him to have Jamil Ahmed direct a theater production in their country," he added.
Farooki also mentioned that being a good artiste and running the bureaucracy with confidence are two different things and wrote, "But, being an accomplished artiste and running an institution taking bureaucracy under confidence are two different types of arts. It requires patience and management skills for the second task."
"A lot can be get done through affection and respect without bullying the coworkers. Besides, the composure required to work in a government organisation is not the same as the patience of giving directions to a theatre group. What I can do at my film unit, I cannot do those same things at a government institution."
Farooki didn’t want to write anything about the dramatic resignation of Syed Jamil Ahmed on his Facebook page. Yet he did. Farooki wrote, "I was hoping not to talk about Jamil Bhai’s dramatic resignation. Because, to do so I would have to give some examples that would be uncomfortable for him."
"I did not want this because I respect him. But actually I have to say these for the records. We have a lot to do today. I’ll write it if I have time after finishing them," he continued.
At one point of his Facebook post Farooki wrote, "For now let me just say this, many of his statements are not entirely true, many are outright false and some seem to come out of the frustration caused from being unable to deal with the situation. My detailed statement might embarrass him. But, you have put me in such a situation where I must tell the truth, even if it’s embarrassing, Jamil Bhai."
To conclude Farooki wrote, "I wish him all the best. The ministry would be blessed if we can help with his creative work in any way. Even after I leave my post, I’ll be delighted if I can be of his assistance somehow despite the fact that our areas of work are separate."