Spanish executive chef Jesus Nino to host Spanish Food Festival at Le Méridien Dhaka 



On the inauguration day, Le Méridien Dhaka welcomes guests to relish the flavorful festival. The event was grandeur for the presence of H.E Francisco De Asis Benites Salas, Ambassador of Spain to Bangladesh.

During the fest, the hotel is committed to offering a unique culinary experience showcasing exceptional Spanish food. Hailing from the heart of Spain, Executive Chef Jesus Nino will be the host for a gastronomic experience that to be delighted at the restaurant.

Constantinos S. Gavriel, General Manager of Le Méridien Dhaka said, “I am delighted to endorse the Spanish Food Festival with our Executive Chef Nino. This festival promises to be a culinary masterpiece and a food journey through the vibrant flavors of Spain."